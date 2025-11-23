McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri react to Las Vegas GP disqualification

McLaren's Lando Norris (right) celebrates on the podium with Oscar Piastri (left) and Mark Ingham, head of design at Hungaroring in Budapest, on August 3, 2025. — Reuters

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have reacted to the disqualification of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, describing it as a disappointing end to the race. However, they have now shifted their focus to Qatar.

The post-race development means Max Verstappen, who succeeded in Vegas, is now 24 points behind championship leader Norris and levelled with Piastri on 366 points with two rounds remaining.

Norris originally extended his lead over Piastri to 30 points by finishing second behind championship rival Verstappen, while Piastri came in fourth place on the streets of Las Vegas.

Piastri was hit by Liam Lawson on the opening lap, but did not suffer major damage. However, he was not good enough to find a way past Andrea Kimi Antonelli to try and catch George Russell, who finished second after McLaren drivers disqualification.

FIA found excessive skid plank wear on both cars of McLaren in post-race analysis, with the minimum thickness allowed for a car after use being 9mm. As a result, the matter was referred to the stewards, who decided to disqualify both cars from the race classification.

Reacting to losing his P2 finish, Norris said that it was a frustrating end to the race due to issues with their cars and added that their focus is now on Qatar, where they want to deliver their best performance.

“A frustrating end to today. We had to do some managing towards the end of the race, and now we know it was due to some issues with our car, which have unfortunately resulted in us being disqualified,” Lando Norris said.

“It’s frustrating to lose so many points. As a team, we’re always pushing to find as much performance as we can, and we clearly didn’t get that balance right today.

“Nothing I can do will change that now; instead, full focus switches to Qatar, where we’ll aim to go out and deliver the best possible performance in every session.”

Piastri was also disappointed, saying they did not get it right in Las Vegas and will now try to get some points in the final two rounds.

“Disappointing to come away from this weekend with no points after an unfortunate disqualification due to skid wear,” Oscar Piastri explained.

“With how close the grid is, we’re always looking at where we can gain performance, and we didn’t get it right this time.

“We now need to reset, refocus and push to get the best points possible in the final two rounds, both tracks that we’ve been strong at previously.”