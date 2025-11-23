Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Zimbabwe in T20I tri-series

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza at the toss before their T20I tri-series match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 23, 2025. – PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the T20I tri-series on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah and Usman Tariq.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava and Wellington Masakadza.

Head to Head:

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have met 22 times in T20I cricket, with Pakistan dominating the rivalry with 19 wins, while Zimbabwe has won three matches.

Form Guide:

Pakistan will look to continue their winning momentum after a T20I series victory against South Africa and back-to-back wins against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the ongoing tri-series.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be boosted by their recent win over Sri Lanka in the series, following straight defeats against Afghanistan in the previous T20I series and against Pakistan in the series opener.

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: W, L, L, L, L