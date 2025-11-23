NBA: Santi Aldama shines as Memphis Grizzlies defeat Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama shoots the ball over Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg and forward Caleb Martin during the second half at the American Airlines Center on Nov 22, 2025. — Reuters

DALLAS: Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama delivered a standout performance that propelled his team to a 102–96 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, giving Memphis back-to-back wins for the first time this NBA season here at the American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Aldama scored 20 points while adding eight rebounds and four assists, showing efficient shooting and solid defense.

Zach Edey recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 15 rebounds in 26 minutes, helping Memphis control the paint.

Vince Williams Jr., forced into a point guard role because of multiple Memphis injuries at the position, added 10 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

With steady scoring in each of the four quarters, 21–22 in the first, 22–25 in the second, 33–28 in the third, and 26–23 in the final, the Grizzlies maintained a competitive edge in the second half and closed out the game with the win.

Jaylen Wells added 9 points and 5 rebounds, while Cedric Coward contributed nine assists, effectively orchestrating the offense.

On the Mavericks’ side, the team struggled to keep pace, managing 22 points in the first quarter but unable to mount a significant comeback.

The Grizzlies’ balanced attack and strong defensive presence limited Dallas to 96 points, marking an important win for Memphis as they improved to 6–11 on the season.

With crucial contributions from several players securing the victory in a closely contested match, the victory demonstrated Memphis' depth and teamwork.

The Memphis Grizzlies will next face the Denver Nuggets on November 25th.