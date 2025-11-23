South Africa take command against India after Muthusamy’s ton in second Test

Senuran Muthusamy celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 23, 2025. - AFP

GUWAHATI: Senuran Muthusamy’s maiden Test century and a career-best 93 from Marco Jansen powered South Africa to a commanding first-innings total of 489 on the second day of the second Test against India on Sunday.

Resuming at 247/6, the visitors displayed remarkable lower-order resilience, adding 243 runs for the final four wickets.

Muthusamy and Jansen produced contrasting yet effective knocks, frustrating India throughout the morning and afternoon sessions. In response, India reached 9/0 before bad light forced an early stumps.

India’s discipline with the second new ball met South Africa’s determination during a tense opening hour. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and later Kuldeep Yadav delivered a series of maiden overs, but the seventh-wicket pair of Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne held firm.

Only 28 runs came in the first 13.1 overs of the day, yet the visitors avoided any early setbacks.

The duo carried on with patience into the next hour, steering South Africa past 300. Muthusamy survived an lbw decision via review after replays showed glove contact and soon after he completed a well-earned fifty off 121 balls.

Verreynne approached his own milestone before tea as the pair went into the break at 316/6.

India’s frustration continued after tea. An unsuccessful review against Verreynne cost India their second DRS challenge before the wicketkeeper-batter, on 45, was stumped by KL Rahul off Ravindra Jadeja to end an 88-run stand spanning nearly 40 overs.

Jansen then joined Muthusamy and shifted the momentum with attacking stroke-play, launching sixes off Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

He continued to counterpunch after drinks, clearing the ropes several more times, while Muthusamy survived a top-edged pull that fell short of Siraj. Their rapid stand carried South Africa beyond 400.

Muthusamy accelerated towards his maiden century with a flurry of boundaries off Kuldeep, reaching 99 before raising his hundred with a two off Siraj.

He was warmly greeted by his teammates, while Jansen soon brought up his half-century. The pair added 94 for the eighth wicket as South Africa went to tea at 428/7, having scored 112 runs in the session at over four an over.

Siraj eventually broke through at the start of the final session, removing Muthusamy for 108 with a pull to fine leg.

Jansen responded by upping the tempo, smashing multiple sixes off Jadeja and Siraj as South Africa crossed 450.

Bumrah bowled Simon Harmer, but Jansen and Keshav Maharaj added another 27 runs before Jansen, on 93, inside-edged Kuldeep onto the stumps in fading light.

India’s openers then survived a tricky period. Yashasvi Jaiswal stroked an early boundary off Jansen but, along with KL Rahul, adopted a cautious approach as visibility deteriorated.

The umpires eventually called off play early, leaving India trailing by 480 runs with all ten wickets intact.