Westbrook, Schroder lead Sacramento Kings past Denver Nuggets in NBA thriller

DENVER: Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder played key roles as the Sacramento Kings edged the Denver Nuggets 128–123 in a high-scoring NBA thriller here at Ball Arena on Saturday.

In just 18 minutes, Schroder scored 21 points off the bench. His relentless drives and timely shot-making kept the Kings afloat whenever Denver threatened to shift momentum.

Schroder’s ability to control the pace was on full display, as he added seven assists and knocked down three field goals while committing no turnovers.

Westbrook, on the other hand, impacted the game on both ends with his trademark intensity, scoring 21 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out 11 assists in 30 minutes. His physicality and tempo set the tone for the entire game, even though Sacramento’s offense had several contributors.

Conversely, the Nuggets, who played without Aaron Gordon due to a right hamstring injury sustained in Friday night's victory in Houston, were led by Nikola Jokic with 44 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray with 23 points, Cameron Johnson with 20, and Peyton Watson with 15.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with the Nuggets holding a nine-point lead in the first half. Sacramento gradually chipped away, closing the half at 65–61. In the third quarter, a 15–3 run sparked by Keegan Murray tied the game at 84–84, and Schroder’s late-quarter three-pointer gave the Kings a 91–90 lead.

In the fourth, Westbrook hit crucial late baskets, and DeRozan’s three-point play with 12 seconds remaining sealed the victory.

The Sacramento Kings will next face the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 25th.