Pakistan-Australia ODI series likely to be rescheduled: sources

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) reacts following a delivery during game three of the Men's ODI series between Australia and Pakistan at Perth Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Perth, Australia. - AFP

LAHORE: Australia’s upcoming tour of Pakistan for the three-match ODI series may undergo potential changes, sources told Geo Super on Sunday.

According to the sources, the ODI series, initially scheduled for March 2026, is now unlikely to take place at that time, with discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) ongoing to finalise a revised schedule.

Sources also suggested the ODIs are now expected to be played after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11. The Future Tours Programme had originally listed the series for 13–19 March.

Meanwhile, Australia is confirmed to visit Pakistan for a T20I series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. The three-match T20 series between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled from 30 January to 5 February.

Speaking during an online press conference on 3 June, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg expressed optimism about the tour.

“I believe it will be another good tour of Pakistan. The series against Pakistan is an important part of our schedule. There has been good communication between Pakistan and Australia regarding both red-ball and white-ball series,” Greenberg said.

“We need to look for more opportunities for series, which we will definitely do. We would like to play a series in Pakistan. In 2022, we toured Pakistan after a long gap, and the tour was very successful. The Australian team received a warm welcome. It would be great if such series continue to happen,” he added.

Looking back, the green shirts last toured Australia in November 2024 for a white-ball series. Under Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy, the Men in Green secured a historic 2–1 victory in the ODI series, marking their first series win in Australia since 2002.

However, Australia bounced back to win the subsequent T20I series 3–0.