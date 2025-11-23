Maaz Sadaqat dreams of playing alongside Babar Azam

An undated picture of Pakistan Shaheens all-rounder Maaz Sadaqat (left) and former captain Babar Azam. - Instagram/MaazSadaqat

DOHA: Pakistan Shaheens opening batter Maaz Sadaqat has expressed his dream of playing alongside star batter Babar Azam, calling it the best day of his life.

The 20-year-old all-rounder shared his excitement ahead of Pakistan’s clash against Bangladesh ‘A’ in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars final on Sunday at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

In a video released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on their official social media handle, Sadaqat reflected on what representing Pakistan at the highest level would mean for him.

"My best day in life will be when I play in the Pakistan team alongside Babar Azam," Sadaqat said.

The all-rounder further elaborated on what this opportunity would mean for him personally and professionally.

"For me, it’s a huge dream because to play with the number one batsman, to talk with him, learn from him, and then be part of the same match—it’s a great honour for me," he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Sadaqat previously shared the field with Babar Azam during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 while playing for Peshawar Zalmi.

In that season, the left-handed batter featured in four matches, scoring 78 runs at a strike rate of 165.95, including a fifty.

Currently, Sadaqat is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing ACC Rising Stars tournament, amassing 235 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 185.03, including two fifties.

He has been instrumental in Pakistan’s journey to the final.

In Pakistan’s opening match against Oman, Sadaqat starred with 96 off 54 balls, including five fours and nine sixes, helping Pakistan post 220-4 in 20 overs.

Oman were restricted to 180-9, with Ubaid Shah taking three wickets and both Sadaqat and Saad Masood claiming two each, sealing a 40-run victory.

Against India, Pakistan bowled out their rivals for 136 runs. Shahid Aziz took three wickets, while Saad Masood and Sadaqat claimed two apiece.

Pakistan chased down the target in 13.2 overs, losing just two wickets, with Sadaqat hitting an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls, featuring seven fours and four sixes.

In the final group-stage match against UAE, Pakistan bowled out their opponents for just 59 runs in 18 overs. Sufiyan Muqeem took three wickets, while Sadaqat and Ahmed Daniyal picked up two wickets each.

Pakistan chased the target in 5.2 overs, losing only one wicket, with Sadaqat contributing a crucial 37 off 15 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

In the semifinal clash against Sri Lanka, Sadaqat managed 23 runs off 11 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 153-9 in 20 overs and successfully defended the total, bowling Sri Lanka out for 148 runs.

Saad Masood and Sufiyan Muqeem took three wickets each, followed by Ahmed Daniyal, Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah with one wicket apiece.