Arman Tsarukyan submits Dan Hooker in statement UFC Fight Night victory

An undated picture of Arman Tsarukyan. — UFC

DOHA: Arman Tsarukyan made a statement with a dominant victory in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, submitting Dan Hooker in the second round here at ABHA Arena.

With a performance that could earn him a title shot, the lightweight standout (23-3) demonstrated why he is a top contender.

Tsarukyan, who has now won five straight fights, is aiming for the reigning 155-pound champion, Ilia Topuria.

Armenia’s Tsarukyan easily transitioned into an arm-triangle choke at 3:44 after taking Hooker down in the first and second rounds.

Reflecting on his victory, Tsarukyan stated that he is ready to face Topuria at the end of January and insists he is the true No. 1 contender.

"We have to face each other; there is only one No. 1 contender, and it's Arman Tsarukyan," Tsarukyan said.

"Don't make an easy fight. I'm ready, end of January. Send me the contract, and I'll be there."

Since defeating Charles Oliveira in June to win the vacant belt, Topuria has not competed. Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje are his other most likely choices for his first championship defense.

Topuria, a former featherweight champion, has indicated that he would like to move up once more to take on Islam Makhachev at welterweight.

Prior to Machado Garry's outstanding performance on Saturday, Makhachev declared last weekend that he was most interested in defending his title against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.