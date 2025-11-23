Taijul Islam breaks Shakib Al Hasan’s Test record

Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan (R) talks to his teammate Taijul Islam during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 30, 2017. - AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam etched his name in history by surpassing former all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s Test record during the second Test against Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Taijul, who claimed eight wickets in the final Test to help Bangladesh complete a 2-0 series sweep, now stands as the country’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, overtaking Shakib’s tally of 246 wickets in 71 matches.

The 33-year-old also became the first Bangladeshi bowler to reach 250 Test wickets, joining an elite group of left-arm spinners worldwide.

Bangladesh’s Most Wickets in Tests:

Taijul Islam – 250* wickets

Shakib Al Hasan – 246 wickets

Mehidy Hasan Miraz – 210 wickets

Mohammad Rafique – 100 wickets

Mashrafe Mortaza – 78 wickets

The match saw a dominant performance from Bangladesh, with Hasan Murad striking decisively on the fifth day to guide the team to a 217-run victory.

Murad removed Gavin Hoey and Matthew Humphreys in consecutive deliveries, while also taking four wickets alongside Taijul.

Mushfiqur Rahim stole the spotlight with a century in his 100th Test, further solidifying his legacy in Bangladeshi cricket.

Taijul reached his personal milestone during the match, becoming only the sixth left-arm spinner in Test history to claim 250 wickets.

Ireland’s Curtis Campher showed remarkable resilience, remaining unbeaten on 71 off 259 balls, while Jordan Neill contributed with a few crucial boundaries.

Despite their efforts, Bangladesh’s spinners exploited the conditions effectively, particularly after the openers Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling fell cheaply, leaving Harry Tector to anchor Ireland’s innings.

Earlier, Bangladesh declared at 297 for four, powered by notable contributions from Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and Mominul Haque, who top-scored with 87.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 53 concluded a memorable match for the veteran, cementing his place in Bangladesh cricket history.

The match also experienced a brief interruption on the third day due to an earthquake, but the players resumed with determination, ensuring a thrilling conclusion for the home side.