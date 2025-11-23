Dyche embraces ‘ugly side’ of Football after win over Liverpool

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche reacts against Liverpool in Premier League on November 22, 2025. — Reuters

ANFIELD: Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche praised his players for embracing the ‘ugly side’ of football after their physicality and defensive resilience propelled them to a remarkable 3-0 victory over Liverpool in a Premier League clash here at Anfield Stadium on Saturday.

Defending champions Liverpool suffered their sixth loss in seven league games and their worst home league loss in over ten years, thanks to goals from Murillo, Nicolo Savona, and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Since taking over for Ange Postecoglou in October, Dyche has led Forest out of the relegation zone and up to 16th place in the standings. In their four league games, they have won two, drawn one, and lost one.

Reflecting on their triumph, Dyche expressed satisfaction and praised his team’s effort, emphasising that while the victory was enjoyable, there was still work to be done.

"Of course it is to be enjoyed, it is for the fans and the players, but we have to go again. Everything's not solved, but it's a good, strong marker about this group," Dyche said.

Dyche lauded his players for combining talent with hard work, grit, and focus, calling their commitment to the 'ugly side' of the game excellent.

"Now they are committed to the cause. You wouldn't be a Premier League player if you don't have talent but what about the hard yards? The ugly side of the game? And staying focused on what the job is-- I thought that was excellent."

Nottingham Forest will next host Malmo FF in the Europa League on November 26th.

It is pertinent to mention that Liverpool suffered their only home loss last season in the league to Forest at the same venue.