Hasan Murad seals Bangladesh’s 2-0 Test series win over Ireland

Bangladesh bowler Taijul Islam celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the second Test against Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 22 November 2025. – BCB

DHAKA: Hasan Murad struck decisively on the fifth day to guide Bangladesh to a 217-run victory over Ireland in the second Test at Dhaka, completing a 2-0 series sweep.

Curtis Campher batted with remarkable resilience for Ireland, remaining unbeaten on 71 off 259 balls. However, Murad removed both Gavin Hoey and No. 11 Matthew Humphreys in consecutive deliveries to end the contest.

Murad and Taijul Islam each claimed four wickets, but the match’s standout performance came from Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored a century in his 100th Test appearance.

Taijul also reached a personal milestone, taking his 250th Test wicket to become only the sixth left-arm spinner in history to achieve the feat.

In doing so, he surpassed Shakib Al Hasan’s tally of 246 wickets to become Bangladesh’s highest wicket-taker.

The match also saw a brief interruption on the third day due to an earthquake.

Campher and Hoey demonstrated remarkable composure under pressure, batting for over 31 overs on the fifth day and frustrating the home side despite a few near misses.

Campher reached his fifty with a straight six, while Jordan Neill struck a few boundaries at the other end, including lofting Murad for six.

Litton Das’s sharp fielding almost produced a breakthrough when he dropped Neill on 23, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz soon got one to spin past Neill, hitting the stumps.

Ireland resumed the fifth day with four wickets in hand on 176 for six. Bangladesh’s spinners capitalised on helpful conditions, while the Irish batters had made use of the pitch during the early session.

Openers Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling fell cheaply, leaving Harry Tector to anchor the innings.

Tector scored 50 before being caught by Mushfiqur in a tumbling effort. Stephen Doheny was reprieved three times before Taijul dismissed him lbw for 15.

Earlier, Bangladesh had declared at 297 for four, with notable contributions from Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and Mominul Haque, who top-scored with 87.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 53 rounded off a memorable match for the veteran, cementing his place in Bangladesh cricket history.