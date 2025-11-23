Paul Pogba makes emotional return to Football with Monaco debut

AS Monaco's Paul Pogba reacts at the end of the match against Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 on November 22, 2025. — Reuters

RENNES: French midfielder Paul Pogba expressed relief and gratitude after his emotional debut for Monaco on Saturday, marking his return to the football field after more than two years away due to a doping ban.

After joining the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer in June, the former Juventus and Manchester United player had not participated in a competitive game since September 2022.

Pogba tested positive for the prohibited drug DHEA, which raises testosterone levels, and was given a four-year ban in February 2024. However, following an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the suspension was reduced to 18 months.

The 32-year-old, who was on the verge of making a comeback last month before sustaining a right ankle injury, was greeted with a standing ovation when he entered the game in the 85th minute of Monaco's 4-1 loss to Rennes at Roazhon Park.

Paul Pogba expressed relief and gratitude after his emotional return to football with Monaco, stressing the need to regain full fitness and prove himself to secure a spot in the French national team.

"Seeing the crowd rise and applaud, I never imagined that would happen," Pogba said.

"I'm relieved to be playing football again, the thing I love most in the world.

"But there's still work to do to get back to full fitness and be able to play 90 minutes... If I don't perform well at Monaco, I can forget about the French national team.

"I believe in myself and in my qualities, and since I knew I had done nothing wrong and it was not my fault, I never lost hope."

Monaco will host Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on Saturday, after playing Pafos in the Champions League on Wednesday.