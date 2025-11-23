WATCH: Sarfraz Nawaz to expose cricket’s hidden truths in memoir

An undated picture of former Pakistan pacer Sarfraz Nawaz. - Facebook/SarfrazNawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has announced the release of his autobiography, promising to unveil startling revelations, including matters of match-fixing.

“I am going to reveal the truths that were long pushed into the shadows,” Sarfraz Nawaz said.

“I am lifting the veil on a secret world that the so-called mafia in cricket has been hiding for years,” he added.

He also reflected on his stance against corruption in sports.

“I stood alone against those who quietly manipulated sports for their own interests. Now, the truths that were buried in darkness are coming into the light.”

“This is the moment when I am saying everything that others never had the courage to speak,” he asserted.





The autobiography is expected to offer an unprecedented insider’s perspective on Pakistan cricket and the controversies that have long surrounded it.

It is pertinent to mention that the 77-year-old was an outstanding contributor to the national team, having played 55 Test matches and taken 177 wickets at an impressive average of 2.49, with best bowling figures of 9/86.

He also scored 1,045 runs in the red-ball format, including four half-centuries. In the ODI format, he appeared in 45 matches, claiming 63 wickets at an economy rate of 3.63, with best bowling figures of 4/27.