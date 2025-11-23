Spain reaches Davis Cup final with win over Germany

Spain's Pedro Martinez and Marcel Granollers celebrate winning the Semi Final after their doubles match against Germany's Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz on November 22, 2025. — Reuters

BOLOGNA: Spain, six-time Davis Cup champions, secured a 2-1 victory over Germany on Saturday to reach their first final since 2019, thanks to a crucial win from their doubles team, Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez, who triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 against Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

The Spanish duo made a strong start, dominating the first set 4-0 and showing no signs of nervousness as they finished it with the upper hand.

Germany put up a tough fight, taking a 4-1 lead in the second set before pushing the match to a deciding final set.

Granollers and Martinez steadied themselves just as things appeared to be going in Germany's favour. They broke early for a 4-1 lead in the final set and held firm to guarantee Spain's place in Sunday's final against Italy.

Spain captain David Ferrer expressed pride in his players' hard-fought effort to reach the final, acknowledging their excitement but emphasising the need for rest and preparation for the next challenge.

"I feel really happy. I'm very proud of my players — they fought a lot to be here. Now it's normal that we are really excited but after this we have to take rest and be ready for tomorrow," Ferrer said.

Spain, whose last Davis Cup title came in 2019, now plays defending champions Italy, who are chasing a third consecutive crown after defeating Belgium in the first semi-final.

It is pertinent to mention that in the opening match of the day in Bologna, Pablo Carreno Busta, ranked 89th in the world, defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-6(6).