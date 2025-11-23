Hansi Flick celebrates Barcelona's 'Perfect Day' after win over Athletic Club

FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick looks on in match against Espanyol in LaLiga on May 15, 2025. — Reuters

Hansi Flick hailed Barcelona's "perfect day" as the Spanish champions marked their highly anticipated return to Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga clash with an impressive 4-0 win over Athletic Club on Saturday.

Barca temporarily moved ahead of Real Madrid, who play Elche on Sunday, at the top of La Liga on goal differential, thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, and Fermin Lopez. The renovated stadium is still only half finished.

After more than two years of playing games at the city's Olympic Stadium, the victory was Barca's first game at Camp Nou since it closed for renovations in May 2023.

Reflecting on their victory, Flick praised everyone involved in Barcelona's return to the stadium, citing it as an ‘unbelievable feeling’.

"For everyone, players, staff, coaches, it was a special game; also for the fans, to be back here in this stadium was an unbelievable feeling," Flick said.

He acknowledged the tough first half against Athletic Club but was pleased with the 4-0 victory, a clean sheet, and the three points, describing it as a "perfect day" for the team.

"And we won three points, 4-0, it was not easy, especially the first half against Athletic. But, at the end, everything goes in the right way. I am happy with the clean sheet, four goals, and three points -- it was the perfect day for us," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Barcelona will now focus on the Champions League clash as they visit Chelsea on Tuesday. Pedri is also working to be available again following a hamstring injury, and Frenkie de Jong will make his comeback from suspension for that match.