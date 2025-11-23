Matheus Cunha likely to miss clash against Everton due to training injury

An undated picture of Brazilian attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha. —,Instagram/ cunha

Brazilian attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha is reportedly a doubt for Monday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Everton, according to international media reports on Saturday.

The Brazilian missed a scheduled appearance to turn on the Christmas lights in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on Saturday night after suffering what is being called a "minor knock" during a training session.

According to international media, Cunha may still be deemed fit for Everton's visit to Old Trafford on Monday, as the issue is not considered serious.

Ruben Amorim will be very interested in the 26-year-old, as United’s striker Benjamin Sesko is already expected to miss time while he heals from a knee injury.

Cunha's injury was revealed when organisers of Altrincham's Christmas lights switch-on, Visit Altrincham, posted on social media that the former Wolves forward had been forced to pull out of the event due to "medical reasons" and an "accident in training."

After moving from Molineux for £62.5 million in the summer, he has been an important member of Amorim's squad this season, scoring once in 11 games.

He scored his first goal for the club in a 4-2 win over Brighton in October and played in both of Brazil's friendlies during the recent international window.

It is pertinent to mention that Mason Mount would be a contender, but Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo might also be selected to start for Amorim in the Premier League for the first time this season.