Former International Umpire Khizer Hayat passes away at 86

An undated photograph of former international umpire Khizer Hayat. – File

LAHORE: Former international cricket umpire Khizer Hayat, who had been unwell for some time, passed away in Lahore at the age of 86, family sources confirmed on Sunday.

Hayat, who also represented Pakistan Railways in first-class cricket, began his umpiring career in the 1970s.

Over the years, he officiated in Test matches, One-Day Internationals, and numerous domestic fixtures, earning widespread respect for his consistency and integrity.

He supervised his first Test match in Australia, while his final Test came in 1996 in Sheikhupura, where Pakistan faced Zimbabwe.

In total, Hayat officiated in 34 Test matches and 57 ODIs, and also stood in matches during three Cricket World Cups.

After retiring from umpiring, Khizer joined the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), where he served as General Manager, Umpires and Referees.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over his passing, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He paid tribute to Hayat’s invaluable services to the field of umpiring, noting that his decision-making on the field was admired globally.

“Cricket umpiring will always remain grateful to Khizer Hayat for his contributions,” Naqvi said, adding that his legacy in the umpiring fraternity will be remembered for a long time.