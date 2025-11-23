Cricket Australia faces major financial hit after two-day Ashes Test

Australian batter Travis Head (right) celebrates after smashing the second-fastest Ashes century on the second day of the first Test against England at Perth Stadium in Perth on November 22, 2025. – AFP

PERTH: Cricket Australia (CA) is facing a substantial financial setback after the opening Ashes Test in Perth concluded in just two days, resulting in a significant loss of ticket revenue for the remaining days of the match.

The rapid finish was driven by Travis Head’s remarkable Ashes innings and England’s aggressive Bazball approach, which saw the highly anticipated clash end late on day two.

CA now expects to lose more than AU$3 million in ticket sales for days three and four.

Despite the shortened contest, attendance reached a record 101,514 over the two days — 51,531 on the opening day and 49,983 on the second — surpassing last year’s Perth record of 96,463 during India’s four-day victory.

Day three had also been close to selling out before the match finished early.

Reflecting on the abrupt end, Head expressed sympathy for fans, saying, “Feel sorry for the people that can’t come tomorrow. I think it was a full house again.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg had raised early alarms about the financial fallout, noting that the unexpectedly short Test would significantly affect key stakeholders.

Speaking to SEN, he highlighted the broader economic repercussions.

"It's difficult for a number of different groups," Greenberg told SEN when discussing the financial impact of a match finishing early. "Our broadcasters first of all. Certainly us, on ticket sales and our partners and sponsors. There's a big economic impact on this series."

The loss compounds CA’s recent financial struggles. At last month’s annual general meeting, the board announced an AU$11.3 million deficit, drawing criticism from Cricket Victoria chair Ross Hepburn.

This loss came despite hosting a lucrative five-Test series against India.

CA chair Mike Baird said scheduling played a role in the financial report, explaining that the white-ball fixtures from India’s tour fall into the current financial year.

"In a normal scheduling, you'd have the white-ball cricket as part of that [Test] tour, but that's being played in this financial year," CA chair Mike Baird said after the meeting in October. If they were in the same financial year, you would have seen a different position.

"We're in a position where it's a significant uplift, an over $20 million improvement. Hang on to your hats because next year we are going to have a record year in cricket. You're going to see the most attendance, the most viewership, the most sponsorship."

Meanwhile, broadcasters enjoyed strong numbers, with Foxtel reporting its most-watched opening day of a first Test, and the Seven Network recording similarly impressive ratings.