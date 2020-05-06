Photo: AFP

India spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that he does not mind if the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 does not materialise as human life is more important than the glitzy T20 tournament, reported Hindustan Times.

The bowler said that the coronavirus pandemic, which has restricted movement, will make it difficult for international players to travel to and from India to play.

"Travelling from and to will be restricted in many countries in the coming months. I don’t see international players travelling in the near future. I do not know what decisions the (Indian) government and BCCI take on the future of IPL," he said.

"Honestly, even if IPL doesn’t happen for the first time in 13 years then I think that is fine. We can’t force to have cricket seeing the serious situation we all are in. Human life comes first, cricket can wait."

READ: IPL 2020 could suffer loss of $546m if scrapped due to coronavirus

Furthermore, the veteran said that he had sidelined the sport for now and kept his focus on his health.

"This is a testing time for everyone. Honestly, I am not even thinking about cricket at the moment. Saving lives and practicing solidarity are the most important things on my agenda."

Human life comes first, cricket can wait: Harbhajan Singh on IPL 2020