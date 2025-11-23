Mohammad Amir leads Quetta Qavalry to fourth straight win in Abu Dhabi T10

Quetta Qavalry's Mohammad Amir (right) celebrates with teammate Imran Tahir during their Abu Dhabi T10 League match against UAE Bulls at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 22, 2025. — Instagram/quettaqavalry

ABU DHABI: Skipper Mohammad Amir's four-wicket haul propelled Quetta Qavalry to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over UAE Bulls in the 14th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the Bulls' batting unit was dismantled by Qavalry's captain, Amir and could yield 109 runs before being bowled out in 10 overs.

Opener Phil Salt and middle-order batter Tim David remained the joint top-scorers for the Bulls, with blistering 31-run knocks, followed by top-order batter Rovman Powell, who made a 14-ball 23.

Besides them, only James Coles, 12 off seven, could amass double figures for the Bulls.

Amir led Qavalry's bowling charge with sensational figures of 4/16 in his four overs. His brilliance was backed by Khuzaima Tanveer, who claimed two wickets, while Abbas Afridi and Jason Holder chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The leaders made light work of the 110-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just one wicket and 10 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the Qavalary in the run chase was experienced Muhammad Waseem, who top-scored with an unbeaten half-century.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain smashed six fours and three sixes on his way to a 19-ball 50.

Waseem received adequate support from Evin Lewis, who made an unbeaten 48 off just 24 deliveries, studded with three sixes and as many fours.

The duo shared a match-winning 89-run partnership for the second wicket after opening batter Andries Gous(eight) fell victim to Salman Irshad in the third over.

The nine-wicket victory consolidated Quetta Qavalry's position at the top of the Abu Dhabi T10 League standings, having won all four of their matches thus far.