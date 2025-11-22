Team Legion crowned champions as Sindh E-Sports Championship concludes

Sindh's Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Khan Bakhsh Mahar presents the trophy to the winning at the closing ceremony of the Sindh E-Sports Championship in Karachi on November 22, 2025. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Team Legion defeated Wah Wah to win the Sindh E-Sports Championship 2025, which concluded with a glittering closing ceremony here on Saturday.

The tournament, organised under the Sindh government’s patronage, saw both finalists bagging a cash prize of Rs 500,000 each, which was presented to them by the province's sports minister, Sardar Muhammad Khan Bakhsh Mahar.

The sports minister further announced that the prize for future events would be increased beyond this year's Rs 1.5 million.

Further depicting the province's government's growing support for the sector, Mahar announced that the Sindh E-Sports Championship would now be made part of the government’s annual sports calendar, with competitions to be held every year.

The minister shared that the initiative to host an e-sports championship stemmed from former federal minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision.

"Bilawal Bhutto believes that e-sports can evolve into a major industry," Mahar remarked, adding that he was scheduled to attend the closing ceremony but was unable to do so due to political commitments.

The minister further stated that the upcoming National Games would be held not only in Karachi but also in other cities across Sindh, ensuring wider participation and improved access to sporting opportunities.

This year's Sindh E-Sports Championship witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 400 teams and more than 2,500 players taking part – an indication of the fast-growing popularity of competitive gaming in the region.

The event closed on an optimistic note, with the provincial government reaffirming its commitment to promoting digital sports and supporting youth talent across Sindh.