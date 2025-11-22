Spinners put Bangladesh on brink of massive victory over Ireland in second Test

Bangladesh players lift teammate Taijul Islam after he took the wicket of Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie during the fourth day of their second Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on November 22, 2025. — BCB

MIRPUR: Spin duo of Taijul Islam and Hasan Murad put Bangladesh on the verge of a monumental victory over Ireland on the fourth day of the second Test here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

At the stumps on the penultimate day, Ireland were 176/6 while chasing a mammoth 509-run target.

The visitors got off to a dismal start to the pursuit as they lost both their openers – captain Andy Balbirnie (13) and Paul Stirling (nine) – inside eight overs with just 26 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Harry Tector joined Cade Carmichael (19) for a one-sided 51-run partnership for the third wicket until the latter was trapped lbw by Murad in the second session.

Tector was then involved in another crucial partnership for Ireland – a 41-run stand for the fourth wicket with Curtis Campher – before falling victim to Murad soon after amassing his half-century.

The middle-order batter remained the top-scorer for Ireland in the second innings with an 80-ball 50, featuring seven fours.

Following his dismissal, Campher took the reins of Ireland's run chase and remained unbeaten until the stumps were drawn on the fourth day.

The all-rounder, unbeaten on 34, will resume Ireland's pursuit on the final day alongside Andy McBrine, who has made 11 not out from 13 balls.

For Bangladesh, Islam has picked up three wickets thus far in the second innings, followed by Murad with two, while Khaled Ahmed chipped in with one.

Earlier in the day, the home side resumed their second innings from 156/1 through opener Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque.

With a massive 367-run lead already in their favour, Bangladesh added 141 more to their overnight score for the loss of three wickets and declared their second innings on 297/4 in 69 overs.

Haque remained the top-scorer for the hosts with an anchoring 87 off 118 deliveries, while both openers, Mahmudul Hasan Joy (60) and Islam (78), besides veteran Mushfiqur Rahim (53 not out), chipped in with half-centuries.

For Ireland, Gavin Hoey could pick up two wickets in the second innings, while Jordan Neill and McBrine bagged one apiece.