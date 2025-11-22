Batters keep South Africa afloat against India despite Kuldeep's three-for

South Africa's Tony de Zorzi plays a shot during the first day of their second Test against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 22, 2025. — BCCI

GUWAHATI: A collective batting effort kept South Africa in a decent position against India on the opening day of the second Test here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders finished the opening day at 247/6 in 81.5 overs, with batting all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne in the middle.

The Proteas got off to a decent start to their innings as their opening pair of Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton put together an anchoring 82-run partnership before both fell in successive overs, bringing the total down to 82/2 in 27.2 overs.

Markram scored 38 off 81 deliveries, while Rickelton made an 82-ball 35.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs knitted a crucial 84-run partnership for the third wicket before the touring side again lost their set batters in quick succession.

Stubbs remained the top-scorer for the touring side with a cautious 49 off 112 deliveries, featuring four fours and two sixes, while Bavuma made a 92-ball 41 with the help of five fours.

Kuldeep, accounted for the dismissals of Stubbs and Rickelton, inflicted another blow to South Africa's batting expedition as he got rid of their batting all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (13) halfway into the final session, reducing them to 201/5.

Following the slump, Tony de Zorzi (28) and Muthusamy launched a recovery by putting together a gutsy 45 runs for the sixth wicket until Mohammed Siraj got the former caught behind.

Muthusamy then joined forces with Verreynne and ensured there were no further hiccups in South Africa's batting expedition, helping the visitors close out the opening day in a formidable position.

For India, Kuldeep led the bowling charge with three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Siraj chipped in with one apiece.