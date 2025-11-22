Agha says Pakistan close to 'having perfect playing XI' after Sri Lanka victory

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha speaks at the post-match presentation after their third T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 1, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha expressed satisfaction with the progress of achieving the "perfect" playing XI ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 following their resounding victory over Sri Lanka in the home T20I tri-series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Green Shirts outclassed Sri Lanka by seven wickets as they chased down the modest target with 27 balls to spare after curtailing the opposition for a below-par 128/7 in 20 overs.

Although it marked a fifth consecutive victory for the Green Shirts in the shortest format, it was one of the very few that they claimed emphatically, prompting their captain, Agha, to label it as a "complete game".

"It was a complete game, we were very good with both bat and ball. We started really well in all three departments and that's what we look for. We had the luxury of Nawaz and Faheem as all-rounders, who can bat and take wickets as well," said Agha at the post-match presentation.

The home side were without their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who suffered a minor foot injury, and was thus replaced by bowling all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr, but it did not bother them as they steamrolled Sri Lanka's batting unit.

Citing the examples of Wasim Jr and Salman Mirza, Agha asserted that Pakistan have an ample depth in their bench, which gives him a fortunate headache of deciding the lineup.

"We always look for bench strength, and now we have bowlers sitting on the bench, like Wasim Jr., who can put up these kinds of performances," Agha continued.

"That's what we always wanted, having a perfect bench. Salman was a bench kind of a bowler a few series back, and now he's becoming a front-line bowler as well. It is something I wanted to have, but now it's tough making a playing XI," he added.

Pakistan significantly made a light work of the 129-run target, courtesy of their opener Sahibzada Farhan's swashbuckling half-century, scoring an unbeaten 80 off just 45 deliveries.

The right-handed opener received words of acknowledgement from his captain, Agha, who highlighted his ability to take the game away from the opposition with his explosive batting antics.

"We always wanted to start well, and he's someone who, if he bats for three, four overs, he can bat like that. He can take the game away from any opposition," Agha said of Farhan.

The Pakistan skipper then went on to claim that the national team is close to having the perfect playing in the shortest format, with fringe players chipping in when given chances.

"We're very close to having a perfect playing XI, and giving chances to fringe players, who are coming in and chipping in."