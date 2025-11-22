Saim Ayub achieves major landmark during T20I tri-series match against Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a no-look shot during their second T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's enterprising left-handed opener Saim Ayub on Saturday amassed a major landmark as he completed 1000 runs in men's T20Is.

The 23-year-old achieved the feat during the home T20I tri-series match against Sri Lanka, underway here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Ayub, who entered the fixture with 983 runs to his name in 50 innings, brought up his thousandth run in the shortest international format when he drove Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka for a single wide of mid-off on the first delivery of the fifth over of Pakistan's innings.

The left-handed batter, as a result, became only the ninth Pakistani batter to score 1000 runs in men's T20Is, joining the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi.

Ayub's stay at the crease, however, ended in the same over in a bizarre fashion as the left-handed opener was stumped, courtesy of a valiant effort by Kusal Mendis.

Shanaka bowled a length delivery, which produced a thick inside edge of Ayub's bat and thudded into his left pad. Unaware of where the ball was, Ayub took a couple of steps outside the crease, prompting Mendis to quickly lunge onto the ball and dislodge the bails with his right hand.

Although Ayub attempted to get back into the crease, Mendis's lightning-quick reflexes caught his bat in the air when the bails were dislodged.

Interestingly, Saim Ayub's dismissal did not bother the home side as Sahibzada Farhan's half-century kept them in a commanding position while chasing 129.

When this story was filed, Pakistan were 117/3 while chasing 129, with Farhan and Usman Khan, unbeaten 74 and one, respectively.