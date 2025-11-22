Pakistan crush Sri Lanka to reclaim top spot in T20I tri-series standings

Pakistan's celebrates scoring a half-century during their T20I tri-series match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 22, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Sahibzada Farhan's unbeaten half-century after Mohammad Nawaz's three-wicket haul led Pakistan to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the third match of the T20I tri-series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The victory, which was Pakistan's second in the ongoing series, helped them replace Zimbabwe at the top of the standings, having four points in two matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, succumbed to the bottom after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Set to chase a modest 129-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 27 balls to spare.

Farhan spearheaded Pakistan's pursuit with an unbeaten 80 off just 45 deliveries, studded with five sixes and six fours.

He received notable support from fellow opener Saim Ayub and star batter Babar Azam, who contributed with 20 and 16, respectively.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera bagged two wickets, while skipper Dasun Shanaka could take one.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka's decision to bat first backfired as his team could accumulate 128/7 in 20 overs despite Janith Liyanage's gutsy knock.

The visitors got off to a brief flying start to their innings, with opener Kamil Mishara taking on Pakistan bowlers for two sixes and as many fours during his 12-ball 22 until Faheem Ashraf drew curtains on his blazing knock in the fourth over.

Sri Lanka then suffered another setback 13 balls later when Kusal Mendis (three) was run out by Mohammad Wasim Jr, bringing the total down to 38/2 in 5.4 overs.

Following the back-to-back wickets, Kusal Perera joined opener Pathum Nissanka (17) for a cautious 22-run partnership, which culminated with the former's dismissal on the first delivery of the ninth over, bowled by Abrar Ahmed.

Nissanka's dismissal sparked a middle-order collapse, instigated by Nawaz as he picked up three wickets in quick succession, out of which two came in the same over, as Sri Lanka slipped further to 86/6 in 13.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Liyanage stood his ground firm amid the collapse and attempted to launch a recovery by putting together a one-sided 35-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Wanindu Hasaranga, who fell in the penultimate over after scoring a 12-ball 11.

Liyanage, on the other hand, remained unbeaten and walked back after top-scoring with an anchoring 40 off 37 deliveries, featuring three fours and a six.

Nawaz was the standout bowler for Pakistan, returning economical bowling figures of 3/16 in his four overs, while Abrar, Faheem and Salman Mirza chipped in with one wicket apiece.