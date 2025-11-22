Head's ton helps Australia seal come-from-behind victory over England in Ashes opener

Australia's Travis Head celebrates scoring a century on the second day of their first Ashes Test against England at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22, 2025. — Cricket Australia

PERTH: Travis Head's blistering fourth-innings century, followed by Mitchell Starc's 10-wicket match haul, powered Australia to beat England by eight wickets inside two days in The Ashes 2025 opener here at the Optus Stadium on Saturday.

After a 19-wicket opening day, the hosts resumed their first innings from 123/9 on day two through Nathan Lyon and Brendan Doggett, could add nine more to their overnight score and were thus bowled out for 132 in response to England's 172 all out.

England captain Ben Stokes led his team's bowling charge in the first innings with a five-wicket haul, while Brydon Carse bagged three. Jofra Archer, on the other hand, chipped in with two.

With a handy 40-run lead in their favour, the visitors could accumulate 164 before being bowled out in 34.4 overs, setting a modest 205-run target for the home side.

No.8 batter Gus Atkinson remained the top-scorer for England in the second innings with a 32-ball 37, while Ollie Pope was the other notable run-getter with his 33 off 57 deliveries.

Scott Boland was the pick of the bowlers for Australia in the second innings, taking four wickets for just 33 runs in 11.4 overs, while Starc and Doggett made three scalps apiece.

Three wickets in the second innings helped Starc with magnificent match figures of 10/113, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Set to chase a 205-run target on a bowling-friendly surface, left-handed opener Head scripted a remarkable turnaround for Australia with a 69-ball century, which eventually led the hosts to a resounding eight-wicket victory.

Head remained the top-scorer for Australia with a quickfire 123 off 83 deliveries, studded with 16 fours and four sixes.

He was involved in two crucial partnerships with fellow opener Jake Weatherald (23) and Marnus Labuschagne, who made a significant contribution with an unbeaten half-century, scoring 51 off 49 deliveries.

Carse was the solitary wicket-taker for England in the second innings, making two scalps for 44 runs in 5.2 overs.