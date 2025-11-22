Pakistan, India likely to be placed in same group for T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (right) engaged in verbal altercation with India's Abhishek Sharma (second from left) during their Asia Cup Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is likely to feature the blockbuster Pakistan-India clash as the two arch-rivals are expected to be slotted in the same group, international media reported on Saturday.

According to a report by a renowned cricket news website, the 20 participating teams will be divided into five groups of four, with the top two teams after the league stage advancing into the Super Eight. This stage will further see the sides split into two contingents of four.

The report further suggested that defending champions are likely to be placed in the same group as their fierce rivals Pakistan, which may further include Netherlands, Namibia and the United States of America (USA).

Meanwhile, the high-octane clash between two former champions is likely to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, with the complete match schedule of the tournament reportedly set to be announced on November 25.

Unlike fellow hosts India, Sri Lanka will be slotted in a tougher group, featuring three full-member nations – Australia, Zimbabwe and Ireland, besides Oman.

England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy and Nepal will form one group, while the remaining will be comprised of South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada.

Notably, it was reported earlier this week that the complete match schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be announced during a ceremony in Mumbai, which, according to Indian media, will be attended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah, while several former and current cricketers will also be invited to attend the event.

The 10th edition of the men's T20 World Cup is likely to be played between February 7 and March 8. The final is likely to be held in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on whether Pakistan qualifies, given that India and Pakistan are currently not playing bilateral cricket due to political tensions.

Qualified Teams for 2026 T20 World Cup:

Hosts: India and Sri Lanka.

Super Eight (2024 T20 World Cup): Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies and USA.

ICC Rankings: Pakistan, New Zealand and Ireland.

Americas Regional Final: Canada.

Europe Regional Final: Netherlands and Italy.

Africa Regional Final: Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Asia-EAP Qualifiers: Nepal, Oman and UAE.