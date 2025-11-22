Here's why Shaheen Afridi not playing T20I tri-series match against Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — ACC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi missed out on selection for Saturday's T20I tri-series match against Sri Lanka due to a "minor" foot injury.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the left-arm pacer sustained a minor foot fascial injury and is currently under observation by its medical team, which will also decide his availability for the forthcoming matches after monitoring his condition.

"Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is currently under observation with the medical team after sustaining a minor foot fasciitis injury," the PCB said in a statement.

"His condition is being closely monitored, and any decision regarding his availability will depend on his improvement and subsequent clearance from the medical team."

Consequently, the left-arm pacer was replaced by Mohammad Wasim Jr in Pakistan's lineup as the home side look to reclaim top spot in the T20I tri-series by winning the upcoming fixture.

For the unversed, Shaheen has been an integral part of Pakistan's T20I side, having played 95 matches and taken 123 wickets since making his debut in 2018.

He was also impressive in Pakistan's T20I tri-series campaign opener against Zimbabwe as he returned decent bowling figures of 1/34 to help the hosts restrict the Chevrons for a below-par total.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Janith Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Eshan Malinga.