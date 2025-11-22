Max Ojomoh to earn second England cap after Dingwall injury

England's Max Ojomoh during training on March 1, 2024. — Reuters

LONDON: Bath centre Max Ojomoh is set to earn his second cap against Argentina on Sunday after Fraser Dingwall was withdrawn from the England squad due to a rib injury, assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth confirmed on Friday.

Head coach Steve Borthwick had to completely reshuffle the midfield that excelled in last weekend’s 33-19 victory over New Zealand, as Dingwall followed injured teammate Ollie Lawrence, who sustained a hamstring injury.

It was initially thought Dingwall would recover from his injury, picked up against the All Blacks, in time for the clash at Allianz Stadium, but he was unable to train on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ojomoh, 25, made his England debut against the United States in July but has not featured in any of the November internationals.

After being selected, defence coach Richard Wigglesworth praised Ojomoh as an elite-level attacker, highlighting his ball movement, vision, and ability to connect on the run.

“Max is an elite-level attacker in terms of his ball movement, his vision, and how he connects on the run,” Wigglesworth said.

Along with Dingwall, England have managed various injuries throughout their autumn campaign, including Tom Roebuck, who is also out of this weekend’s game.

Following the injuries, Eliot Daly will replace Roebuck on the wing, who returns after breaking his arm while playing for the British and Irish Lions this summer.

Ojomoh is the most natural option at inside centre, although he is also capable of playing at 13.

Earlier this season, he covered fly-half for Bath. After making his debut for England in the summer, he was challenged to improve his fitness and work hard in defence to increase his chances of more regular game time in England’s midfield.

Despite the setbacks, the England team remains confident ahead of their upcoming clash as Wigglesworth stated, “We have other key players who can step in. Max has played very well for Bath over an extended period and started the season strongly. He deserves this opportunity, and we believe he’s ready to take the next step.”

He continued, “You see the teams he plays in and how much better they become when they’ve got the ball. I expect him to bring that energy to our team this Sunday.”

With these selections, England aim for a fourth consecutive win in the Autumn Series.