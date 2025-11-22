Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in T20I tri-series

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (centre) and Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (right) at the toss for their T20I tri-series match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 22, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the third match of the T20I tri-series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Hassan Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake and Eshan Malinga.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 24 times in T20Is, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head record with 14 victories, while Sri Lanka triumphed on 10 occasions.

The two sides last locked horns in the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, where the Green Shirts registered a commanding five-wicket victory.

Matches: 24

Pakistan: 14

Sri Lanka: 10

Form Guide

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enter the fixture with contrasting momenta in their favour as the Green Shirts are on a three-match winning streak, while the touring side lost their previous four games in the shortest format, including a shock defeat against Zimbabwe in the campaign opener.

Pakistan: W, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: L, L, L, L, W