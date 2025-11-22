Tsarukyan praises Chimaev’s fearless mindset as UFC’s biggest threat

Arman Tsarukyan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena on Apr 13, 2024. — Reuters

Arman Tsarukyan has praised Khamzat Chimaev for his uncompromising and fearless mindset in the cage, saying the undefeated star’s ability to focus solely on his own strengths makes him one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC.

Speaking ahead of his lightweight clash with Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar this weekend, Tsarukyan said Chimaev’s mental approach sets him apart from other contenders, stressing that such a mindset is crucial at the elite level.

“The best thing is he doesn’t think about his opponent. He just thinks about what he’s going to do. That mindset is very important. You have your game plan, but he doesn’t care what you’re going to do,” Tsarukyan said.

Chimaev, who is 15–0 and recently claimed the middleweight title with a victory over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, has also defeated high-profile fighters such as Robert Whittaker, Kamaru Usman, and Kevin Holland.

The 29-year-old previously joined Chimaev’s UFC 319 training camp at The Treigning Lab in California, strengthening their connection. However, Chimaev will now corner Tsarukyan in Doha for this weekend’s event.

Tensions are expected in Qatar, with UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria also present to corner his brother Aleksandre Topuria in the prelims.

Topuria and Tsarukyan have traded verbal shots in recent months, fueling speculation of a possible backstage confrontation.

When asked if he would intervene, Chimaev said he would only step in if necessary.

“If something happens, let them go one-on-one. This is a sport, and we need big, loud fights. Someday it will happen,” Chimaev stated.

Tsarukyan will face Hooker on Saturday as he continues his push up the lightweight rankings.