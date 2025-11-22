Pocognoli backs Pogba for possible Monaco debut after two-year absence

An undated picture of Monaco coach Sebastien Pocognoli (right) and Paul Pogba. — Reuters

Monaco coach Sebastien Pocognoli lauded Paul Pogba’s enduring “vision and technique” on Friday and hinted that he may hand the 2018 World Cup winner his club debut, despite the midfielder not having played for more than two years.

When Monaco visits Rennes on Saturday, it is widely expected that the 32-year-old will play on a football ground for the first time since September 2023.

Due to injuries, a doping suspension, and an extortion case in which he was the victim, the 2018 World Cup winner has participated in only 12 games over the past three seasons.

He signed with Monaco in June, and the club has taken a cautious approach in preparing Pogba for a return to competitive action.

Pogba was originally expected to return in October but was delayed by several injuries, including a sprained ankle.

Monaco's coach shared that Pogba is making encouraging progress, having completed several positive training sessions. He will be assessed after today’s session to see if he is ready to join the squad.

"For Paul, there is another training session today and we will assess the group after that session," said Pocognoli, adding that Pogba could be part of the squad "if everything goes well".

He added that the recent training sessions during the international break have been positive, showing promising signs for his return.

"He´s had a series of training sessions, there has been positive feedback," said Pocognoli.

"We´ve had a bit more time in this international break to work on different tactical aspects and match situations. He took part, these are good signs."