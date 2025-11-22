Erik Swanson retires after seven-year MLB career

An undated photo of former Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson. — Instagram/ swannypops

Former Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson announced his retirement from professional baseball in an Instagram post on Thursday, marking the end of his seven-year career.

The right-handed pitcher spent four seasons with the Mariners from 2019 to 2022 before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022 in a deal that sent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Seattle.

In his heartfelt farewell message, Swanson expressed deep gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his career.

“My time in this sport has been incredible. Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way. These 12 years have truly been unforgettable,” he shared.

32 years old, Swanson was an eighth-round draft pick by the Texas Rangers in 2014 and was involved in two major trades before making his MLB debut.

He was part of the trade that sent him from Texas to the Yankees in exchange for Carlos Beltran before the 2016 season. Later, he was traded from the Yankees to Seattle in the deal for James Paxton prior to the 2019 season.

Initially pitching out of the bullpen in the Rangers’ organisation and starting games with the Yankees, Swanson made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2019 as a versatile reliever.

Swanson emerged as one of the top relievers in the American League during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, posting a 2.39 ERA and striking out 145 batters while walking 31 over 120.1 innings.

However, his performance declined somewhat in recent years, partly due to arm injuries. Over his career, he compiled a 4.20 ERA across parts of seven MLB seasons.

His most successful season came in 2021, when he pitched just over 35 innings and posted a 3.31 ERA with nearly a 25% strikeout rate in 33 appearances.

In 2022, Swanson built on his momentum with a breakout campaign, recording a 1.68 ERA, a 1.84 FIP, and a 2.19 SIERA over 53 2/3 innings, along with a 34% strikeout rate.

Swanson's career is a testament to his hard work and resilience, and he will be remembered as a key player in baseball history.