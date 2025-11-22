Slot: Jota’s loss ‘impossible to measure,’ not an excuse for Liverpool’s struggles

An undated picture of Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. — liverpoolfc

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot opened up on the profound impact of Diogo Jota's tragic death on his team, describing the loss as "impossible to measure," and emphasised that he does not want it to be used as an excuse for the club's recent struggles on the pitch.

In the lead-up to Scotland's 4-2 victory over Denmark, which guaranteed their spot in the World Cup the following year, Liverpool defender Andy Robertson acknowledged this week that he had been "in bits" over Jota's death.

The 31-year-old's tearful interview has sparked debate about the extent to which grief's effects can be blamed for Liverpool's dismal recent performance.

The Dutchman reflected on the lasting impact of Diogo Jota’s tragic death, emphasising the importance of remembering him both as a person and a player.

"It is good for us to remember him at all times. It is possible because of the person and player he was. It is impossible to measure what it does to the players and to our results. The last thing I would do is use it as an excuse,” Slot said.

"I don't know. What I do know is that we miss the player, that is 100% sure, and we miss the person, but I cannot measure the impact that has on our results. That is impossible for me to say, and we will never use it as an excuse."

Liverpool will look to improve when it hosts Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday, having dropped seven of their previous ten games across all competitions.