Jake Paul makes bold prediction ahead of fight against Anthony Joshua

An undated picture of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua. — Instagram/ jakepaul/ anthonyjoshua

MIAMI: YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul made a bold prediction ahead of his upcoming fight against former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The American boxer expects this bout to boost his profile further and predicts an upset comparable to Buster Douglas’s shocking knockout of Mike Tyson. He even forecasts that the fight will end with a knockout victory in the fifth round.

These are bold words, especially considering that Paul will not be facing a long-retired champion, a former UFC belt holder, ex-NBA players, or fighters giving up 50 pounds.

During their first faceoff in Miami, the size difference was obvious. Anthony Joshua, at 6-foot-6, towered over Paul, who is 6-foot-1. Yet, the message from the smaller man was loud and clear.

In the faceoff, Paul praised himself and said, “I’m here to shock the world. I know what I’m capable of. People say, ‘Oh, he’s out of his mind.’ I’ve gotten to where I am today because of delusional optimism. No one thinks I’m going to win, so join the list and be ready to be surprised.”

Paul, 28, holds a 12-1 record after five years in boxing. His notable victories include an eight-round decision over 58-year-old Mike Tyson in an event that drew 72,300 spectators. He has also defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., UFC fighters Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz, and stopped former NBA player Nate Robinson in two rounds.

On the other hand, Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) possesses a knockout-heavy punching arsenal and defeated Wladimir Klitschko by TKO in 2017 to win the WBA (Super) and IBO titles.

However, Paul, who has primarily fought at around 200 pounds in the cruiserweight division, believes that fighting a smaller opponent can sometimes be more challenging for a heavyweight due to increased speed and agility.

“I believe that fighting a smaller man is often harder for a heavyweight because of the speed difference and footwork, all that power is great, but I just have to avoid that one shot. I believe I can do that. I know I can pick him apart and score points,” Paul explained.

For the unversed, Jake Paul will face Anthony Joshua on 19 December in Miami, Florida.