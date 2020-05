Photo: Shoaib Akhtar Twitter

Bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar has reportedly said that he would want Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to play his role if a biopic of him were ever made.

Akhtar has long been an admirer of Salman and even mentioned him on his social media accounts on multiple occasions.

In 2016, Akhtar extended his support in person to the actor's charity Being Human.

Furthermore, Akhtar even stood by the actor during his trying times.





