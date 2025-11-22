Cobolli secures epic comeback to send Italy to Davis Cup Final

Italy's Flavio Cobolli reacts during his singles match against Belgium's Zizou Bergs on November 21, 2025. — Reuters

BOLOGNA: Flavio Cobolli clinched a stunning comeback to beat Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 6–3, 6–7 (5), 7–6 (15) in Bologna on Friday, saving seven match points and advancing reigning champions Italy to their third consecutive Davis Cup final.

The 23-year-old gave Italy an unassailable 2–0 lead, avoiding the need for a doubles contest. Earlier, Matteo Berrettini had set Italy on course with a 6–3, 6–4 win over Raphael Collignon, giving the hosts an early advantage.

Cobolli’s victory came after a 17–15 final-set tiebreak, the sixth-longest in Davis Cup history, in which he missed six match points before clinching the win with a service winner.

The Italian praised his team’s effort and the consecutive win for the country, calling it a dream realised.

“We fought for our country, for this win, but in the end, I realised my dream,” Cobolli said.

“I played for all of my team, my family, and it’s one of the best days of my life.”

Team captain Filippo Volandri described the performance as an exceptional example of leadership.

“In my five years as a captain, I’ve never seen anything like that. It’s 5% tactics and 95% heart,” Volandri said.

Despite never having won a singles championship, Bergs, ranked 43rd, challenged Cobolli point for point and gave everything on court in front of a boisterous Bologna crowd.

Cobolli, ranked 22nd, remained composed under pressure, celebrating joyfully while consoling the distraught Belgian afterwards.

Italy, riding a 13-tie winning streak, will next face the winner of Saturday’s semi-final between Germany and Spain in the Davis Cup Final 8, to be staged at a neutral venue. The team aims to secure a third consecutive title in the revamped tournament.