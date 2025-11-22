Gudjohnsen's header sends Blackburn past Preston, ends promotion hopes

An undated picture of Andri Gudjohnsen. — Blackburn Rovers FC

PRESTON: Andri Gudjohnsen’s second-half header secured Blackburn a 2–1 victory against Preston, ending North End’s Championship promotion hopes here at Deepdale on Friday.

The win marks Blackburn’s fifth away success of the season, bringing Valerien Ismael’s side level with league leaders Coventry for away wins.

Lewis Miller opened the scoring for the visitors just before half-time, heading in Ryan Hedges’ corner from close range to give Blackburn the lead.

Preston responded almost immediately, with Alfie Devine converting Lewis Dobbin’s pass just 80 seconds later to equalise in first-half stoppage time and keep the home side in contention.

After the interval, Gudjohnsen, son of former Chelsea and Bolton striker Eidur, restored Blackburn’s advantage in the 62nd minute.

Ryoya Morishita’s free-kick found the striker at the back post, and he made no mistake with a strong header to secure the decisive goal.

However, Preston struggled to create clear chances in the second half. Meanwhile, Blackburn goalkeeper Aynsley Pears made crucial saves, denying efforts from Lewis Dobbin and Michael Smith, while on-loan defender George Pratt blocked a rebound to help Rovers maintain control.

North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen also made a vital stop, tipping Morishita’s angled drive over the crossbar to prevent a third Blackburn goal.

The defeat leaves Preston unable to climb into second place, stalling their promotion challenge, while Blackburn’s victory highlights their continued strong away form.

Rovers now look set to push further up the table in the coming fixtures, buoyed by the influence of Gudjohnsen and Miller in attack and the solidity of their defensive unit.