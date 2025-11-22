Greenwood brace sends Marseille top after emphatic win over Nice

An undated image of Mason Greenwood. — om.fr

NICE: Marseille climbed to the top of Ligue 1 with a dominant 5–1 win over local rivals Nice, with Mason Greenwood scoring twice here at the Allianz Riviera on Friday.

The English forward’s brace, his seventh and eighth goals in only five league games, helped Roberto De Zerbi’s team move one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain before the champions’ match against Le Havre on Saturday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring in the 11th minute, reacting quickest to guide Benjamin Pavard’s header over the line after Nice goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf had pushed the defender’s initial effort onto the bar. The close-range finish marked Aubameyang’s 400th career goal.

Greenwood extended the lead midway through the first half when his shot took a heavy deflection, leaving Diouf stranded. The goal was allowed to stand after a VAR review for a potential foul in the build-up, prompting loud protests from the Nice players and bench, and temporarily delaying the action due to a touchline altercation and an object thrown from the crowd.

Marseille resumed control after the break. Greenwood struck again eight minutes into the second half with a precise, low drive into the far corner, taking his Ligue 1 total to 31 goals across two seasons, eight more than any other player in that period. Timothy Weah added a fourth as Nice continued to unravel.

Mohammed-Ali Cho pulled one back with a glancing header in the 63rd minute, but Marseille responded through Igor Paixao, who converted Aubameyang’s pass to complete the emphatic win.

However, the defeat leaves Nice ninth in the table.