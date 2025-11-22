Trail Blazers edge Warriors behind strong performances from Avdija and Love

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija shoots a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Capital One Arena on Mar 23, 2024. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Deni Avdija and Caleb Love led the charge with standout performances as the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a hard-fought 127–123 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a National Basketball Association (NBA) Cup group-stage matchup here at Chase Center on Friday.

In 40 minutes of play, Avdija recorded 26 points, six rebounds, and 13 assists in one of his most comprehensive performances of the season. His activity on both ends of the court proved crucial, especially in key moments when Portland needed defensive stability and second-chance opportunities.

Rookie Love capped a season-best 26-point performance with two clutch late three-pointers and made a significant impact throughout. He showcased poise beyond his years, knocking down timely shots and creating offense off the dribble.

His ability to confidently space the floor and attack the rim added a dynamic element to Portland’s backcourt production.

The Blazers’ supporting cast also stepped up effectively. Toumani Camara contributed 20 points and continued to demonstrate his dependability as a two-way presence, while Sidy Cissoko added 15 points. Donovan Clingan anchored the interior with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Golden State produced strong scoring stretches but struggled to contain Portland’s versatility late in the game.

The Trail Blazers will next face the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on November 24th. The victory provides a significant momentum boost in the tournament format and improves Portland’s season record to 7–9.