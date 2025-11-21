McGuigan slams Paul after hearing his claims about Joshua

This collage of photos shows American boxer Jake Paul (left) and British boxer Anthony Joshua. Instagram

Barry McGuigan slammed Jake Paul after hearing about his claims that he will beat Anthony Joshua.

The fight between Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) and Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) is set for December 19 in Miami.

Their matchup was arranged after Paul’s planned fight with Gervonta Davis on November 14 was cancelled due to new allegations of domestic abuse against the WBA lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, a two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world, Joshua, is making a comeback to the ring after a long time, as he has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

As they prepare to compete, many in the boxing world believe Paul is risking a lot by stepping into the ring.

However, Paul thinks he has a chance against the two-time world champion.

Speaking on Boxing King Media, when former world champion McGuigan was asked about Paul’s claims on AJ having no chin, is stuff and has no rhythm, his reply was frank.

“What a fool. What an absolute idiot. He’s going to get absolutely annihilated. If this is real, he’s going to get absolutely annihilated, and you know, who can blame Joshua? Offered him this guy for 35 or 40 million. God Almighty, it’s unbelievable, put it that way,” McGuigan said.

Despite the criticism, the bout is officially sanctioned as an eight-round fight with 10 oz gloves, while reports indicate that a total purse of £140 million will be divided equally, with each fighter earning about £70 million.