Canelo Alvarez provides major update on Terence Crawford rematch

Photo of Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez (left) and Terence Crawford during a pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas on September 12, 2025. Screengrab/YouTube/UFC

Canelo Alvarez has provided a major update on his rematch against Terence Crawford, claiming that negotiations have begun over a fight.

Crawford made history by beating Alvarez by a unanimous decision in Las Vegas in September to become the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

After the victory, Crawford became the first male fighter in boxing’s long history to win an undisputed title in three weight classes, having already done so at super-lightweight and welterweight.

According to pundits, it is surprising to hear that Canelo is chasing a rematch, despite the close scorecards in September (115-113, 115-113, 116-112 in Crawford’s favour).

According to a report by TV Azteca, with which Canelo spoke on Friday, the Mexican is hopeful for a rematch in 2026 with Crawford, with negotiations already underway.

If we talk about rematches, Canelo is unbeaten, having defeated Miguel Vazquez on points in 2008, and having bettered his 2017 draw against Gennady Golovkin in both rematches; Canelo got rid of the Kazakh in 2018 and 2022.

However, the scoring of his second bout with Golovkin is considered controversial, and the “GGG” age factor was also a point of discussion, as he was 40 years old at the time of their third bout.

Interest from Crawford in a rematch with Canelo is currently unclear, although it is believed that “Bud” could go after a world title in the sixth division next: namely middleweight.

After the bout against the Mexican, fans started speculating about Crawford’s future, and the American himself also did not rule out the possibility of retirement.

However, recently, Jake Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, revealed that Terence Crawford was on the list of fighters who accepted the fight against the YouTuber-turned boxer.