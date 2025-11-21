Openers bolster Bangladesh's lead over Ireland after Taijul's four-for

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (centre) celebrates taking a wicket during the third day of their first Test against Ireland at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on November 21, 2025. — BCB

MIRPUR: Openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam took Bangladesh's lead past the 300-run mark against Ireland after Taijul Islam's four-wicket haul on the third day of the second Test here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

At the stumps on day three, the home side were 156/1, leading by a massive 367 runs, with opener Islam and top-order batter Mominul Haque, unbeaten on 69 and 19, respectively.

Bangladesh got off to a dominant start to their second innings, with their opening pair of Islam and Joy putting together a 119-run partnership, during which both batters scored half-centuries.

Gavin Hoey eventually broke the opening partnership in the 32nd over when he trapped Hasan Joy lbw. The right-handed opener scored 60 off 91 deliveries with the help of six fours.

Following his dismissal, Haque joined Islam in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to put together an unbeaten 37-run partnership for the second wicket, denying further setback to their batting expedition.

The duo will resume Bangladesh's second innings on the penultimate day as the home side look to set a mammoth total for Ireland.

Earlier in the day, the touring side resumed their first innings 98/5 through Lorcan Tucker and Stephen Doheny, in response to Bangladesh's 476 all out, and went on to add 178 more to their overnight score and were thus bowled out for 265 in 88.3 overs.

Tucker remained the top-scorer for Ireland with an unbeaten 75 off 171 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries.

The wicketkeeper batter received notable support from Doheny and Jordan Neill, who scored 46 and 49, respectively.

Taijul was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking four wickets for 76 runs in 35.3 overs, followed by Hasan Murad and Khaled Ahmed with two each, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain chipped in with one scalp apiece.