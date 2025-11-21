Cristiano Ronaldo's sister fires back at criticism of Portugal superstar's White House visit

This collage of photos shows US President Donald Trump (first from left), Katia Aveiro (first from right) and Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has slammed the Portugal superstar's critics for criticising him after he visited White House.

She claimed that football does not follow any political party or ideology, and the critics are making a fuss.

In an Instagram post, Aveiro labelled the critics as hypocrites and slammed them for taking too much interest in Ronaldo’s personal life.

“You're all just of hypocrites. Cristiano hasn't been for any party, any ideology: just hard work, something many of his opponents don't know,” Aveiro stated.

“He's built a career that no show, no 'expert' could dream of replicating. He went to the White House and you made a huge fuss about it. Hypocrites, you are hypocrites. It's as if he announced the end of the world just because he exercised his individual freedom.

“Do you really think a 40-year-old man who has carried Portugal on his shoulders for over 20 years, who escaped poverty and built an empire without stealing from anyone, is going to care what certain 'professionals' say?”

Ronaldo visited White House this week and had dinner with Donald Trump, joining the Saudi delegation in the United States.

Trump claimed that his son is a big fan of Ronaldo and thanked him for visiting.

"Barron got to meet him. And I think he respects his father a little bit more, now, just the fact that I introduced you. o I just want to thank you both for being here. Thank you very much. Really an honour," Trump said.

This was Ronaldo’s first visit to the US since 2016, when he travelled with Real Madrid for a pre-season.