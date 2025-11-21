Arsenal suffers major blow as Gabriel out for weeks with thigh injury

Brazil's Gabriel Magalhaes reacts after being substituted due to an injury at Emirates Stadium in London on November 15, 2024. — Reuters

Arsenal suffered a major blow as centre back Gabriel Magalhaes is out for weeks after sustaining a thigh injury while on international duty with Brazil, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Arsenal will play the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has been instrumental for Arsenal this season, forming a formidable partnership with Frenchman William Saliba in the defence, and the pair has helped the team concede just five goals in 11 Premier League games.

Arsenal is currently leading the Premier League table, with Manchester City four points behind them in second place.

Arsenal will miss Gabriel's presence, particularly his set-piece brilliance, but the Gunners have several replacements, including close-season signings Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie.

Mikel Arteta termed Gabriel's loss as a big blow for Arsenal, saying he was their leader in the backline.

"Gabi unfortunately picked up an injury with the national team. He will be out for weeks," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"We need to have another scan next Wednesday. We will have the timeline much more clearly than we have at the moment.

"It's clearly a blow. It's our leader in our backline. To miss him is never a positive thing. The good thing is we have some very good options. They need to stand up now."

Another Arsenal defender, who is on the sideline due to injury, Riccardo Calafiori, has yet to train, having withdrawn from the Italy squad with a hip problem.

While talking about the 23-year-old, Arteta remained tight-lipped about his availability for the clash at the Emirates.

"He missed the (Italy) games. He wasn't available. He's been carrying a few things. We had to bring him back. He hasn't trained yet. We have another session tomorrow. Let's see," the Spaniard said.