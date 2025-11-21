Jon Jones reveals reason to reject $30m Tom Aspinall UFC fight

This collage of photos shows Jon Jones (left) and Tom Aspinall. — Instagram

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has revealed why he has rejected a $30 million offer to fight Tom Aspinall.

Before vacating the UFC heavyweight title by deciding to retire, Jones (28-1 MMA, 22-1 UFC) had a title unification bout against then-interim champion Tom Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) on the table.

However, the American was not interested in taking the fight. He reportedly asked for $30 million to fight Aspinall, a figure he believed was unrealistic.

In a podcast, the 38-year-old stated that his goals are no longer traditional. Most fighters would jump at such a lucrative opportunity, but he said his priorities have changed.

“My goals aren’t traditional anymore. Most fighters wouldn’t turn down $30 million; they just wouldn’t do that. My goals are different these days,” he said.

The heavyweight fighter also added that fighting at the White House is something on his personal list.

“The White House would be something on my personal list,” he added.

However, UFC CEO Dana White has insisted that Jones is not a part of the company’s plans for a major fight card at the White House next year.

After the Jones fight fell through, Aspinall was promoted from interim to full-fledged heavyweight champion.

Aspinall's first title defence against Ciryl Gane, after 14 months away from competition, ended in a no-contest when Aspinall was unable to continue after an accidental eye poke.

Despite this, Jones has observed weaknesses in the British fighter.

Reflecting on Aspinall’s career, Jones stated that Aspinall has experienced losses in the middle of his journey and mentioned that the Briton started fighting at a young age but faced setbacks later on.

“I noticed that Tom has taken losses in the middle of his career. He started fighting at a young age but got tapped out later on,” he stated.

The 38-year-old also compared their careers at similar ages, noting that he was fighting top-tier opponents at 23, while Aspinall, at the same age, was being defeated by fighters who are relatively unknown.

“When I was 23, I was fighting the best guys in the world. I see Tom at the same age getting manhandled by fighters nobody has heard of. That tells me more about what’s behind the façade of the Aspinall character. I’ve seen him tap out twice,” he added.