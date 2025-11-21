Asia Cup Rising Stars: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to field against Pakistan in semi-final

Pakistan Shaheens captain Muhammad Irfan Khan (second from left) and Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage (second from right) at the toss for their Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship semi-final at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 16, 2025. — ACC

DOHA: Sri Lanka A have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan Shaheens in the second semi-final of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship 2025 here at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghouri, Muhammad Irfan Khan (c), Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ubaid Shah and Ahmed Daniyal.

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage (c), Milan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Isitha Wijesundara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Garuka Sanketh.

Head-to-head

Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face three times in the shortest format, with the format leading the head-to-head record with two victories, compared to the Island nation's one.

Matches: 3

Pakistan Shaheens: 2

Sri Lanka A: 1

Form Guide

Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka enter the fixture with not all but contrasting momenta as the Green Shirts are unbeaten in the ongoing continental tournament, while the Lions have one defeat in three games, which came in their campaign opener against defending champions Afghanistan.

Pakistan Shaheens: W, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka A: W, W, L, L, W