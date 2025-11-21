Bangladesh down India in Super Over thriller to reach Asia Cup Rising Stars final

Bangladesh's Abdul Gaffar Saqlain (left) celebrates taking a wicket during their Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship semi-final against India at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2025. — ACC

DOHA: Ripon Mondol bowled a perfect Super Over to power Bangladesh A to an enthralling victory over India A in the first semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship here at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Mondol, who gave away just five runs in the penultimate over, was entrusted by captain Akbar Ali to bowl the Super Over for Bangladesh A.

The right-arm pacer started the one-over eliminator with a well-crafted yorker, which cleaned up India A captain Jitesh Sharma.

On the following delivery, he bowled fuller, which angled in to cramp Ashustosh Sharma, who lifted it up in the air while attempting an inside-out lofted drive, only to be caught at short cover.

Chasing just one in the Super Over, Bangladesh A's pursuit was not smooth as they lost Yasir Khan on the first delivery. Suyash Sharma lured the batter with a fuller delivery, and Yasir took the bait, lofting it towards the long-on, where Ramandeep Singh took a well-judged catch.

The dismissal glimmered a ray of hope for India A to pull off a miracle, but Sharma bowled a wide, which was enough for Bangladesh to seal the sensational victory.

Put into bat first, opener Habibur Rahman Sohan's brisk half-century, followed by SM Meherob's unbeaten 48-run knock, powered Bangladesh A to a formidable total of 194/6 in 20 overs.

Sohan remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh A with a 46-ball 65, studded with three fours and five sixes.

In response, India A accumulated exactly 194 for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs, courtesy of a collective effort from their batters and Bangladesh A's fielding lapses.

The equation had come down to 16 required off the last over, with set batter Nehal Wadhera and batting all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma on the crease.

Bowling the final over for Bangladesh A, Rakibul Hasan, started well, as he gave away just two runs off his first two deliveries, but bowled a short delivery on the third, which was effortlessly belted over long-on for a six by Sharma.

Although Hasan made a decent recovery, forcing Sharma to play a loose shot, it was grassed by the fielder at long-off and went for a boundary.

Hasan then hit back by bowling a perfect yorker and cleaned up Sharma to bring Bangladesh A back into the game.

With four required off the final over, he bowled another decent delivery, which newly-arrived batter Harsh Dubey could not hit for a big shot as it instead went towards the long-off fielder, while the Indian batters were attempting to run the second.

He threw the ball wider towards the wicketkeeper, who, after collecting it, threw towards the stumps and missed, allowing India to sneak the third run, which forced the match into the Super Over.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh will face either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.