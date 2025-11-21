Belal Muhammad makes bold statement ahead of UFC Qatar event

An undated photo of Belal Muhammad during the weigh-ins in Manchester. — Reuters

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has made a bold statement ahead of the highly anticipated co-main event at UFC Qatar.

Before the fight, Muhammad (24-4) believes that Ian Machado Garry (16-1) will try to evade him throughout the bout.

This fight marks Muhammad's first MMA outing since losing the UFC welterweight championship to Jack Della Maddalena in May.

During his tenure in the UFC, the 37-year-old has secured three stoppage victories, with his most recent wins coming during trips to Abu Dhabi, first against Takashi Sato at UFC 242, and then when he handed Sean Brady his first defeat at UFC 280.

On the other hand, Garry holds a record of 16-1-0, having won the Cage Warriors Welterweight Championship and received a Performance of the Night bonus from the UFC.

He also boasts a notable winning streak within the UFC's welterweight division, with victories over fighters like Geoff Neal, Michael and Daniel Rodrigue.

Ahead of his clash with Garry, Muhammad expressed his excitement about fighting in front of a passionate crowd, noting that it’s a special occasion for the country, as it’s his first time fighting there.

“I’m excited to fight in front of such an amazing crowd. Whenever it’s the first time in a country, the energy is incredible. The fans here have been fantastic, and in the past, my fights in Middle Eastern countries have earned bonuses and finishes. I plan to do the same here,” he stated.

Muhammad also commented on the current rankings, mentioning that there’s a hierarchy of top fighters, with Morales currently at the top and emphasised the importance of outperforming him by defeating Garry and maintaining his position at the top of the division.

“There’s a tier right now of who’s doing the best, and I believe Morales is at the top. I need to beat Ian Garry to outshine him, finish him, and stay at the top,” he added.

Belal Muhammad is set to face Garry this Saturday at the ABHA Arena in Qatar.